Amalgamated Bank Trims Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,901 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $23,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 130,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 610,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,675,000 after purchasing an additional 61,481 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 660.1% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 250,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,694,000 after acquiring an additional 217,524 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $1,951,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.22. 2,511,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,820,112. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $102.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.37. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

See Also

