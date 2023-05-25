American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 27,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 175.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 201,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after purchasing an additional 128,753 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $4,564,480.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,838,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,020 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,906. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.31. 2,289,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,709,887. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The company has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 85.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.19.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

