Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $3.30 Million Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,095 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.95. The company had a trading volume of 377,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,110. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.35. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $52.97.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

