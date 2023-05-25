Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $375,000. Etfidea LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,033,000 after acquiring an additional 8,061 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $9.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $403.56. 111,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,508. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $405.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $380.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.45. The company has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

