Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 23,002 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 77.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,002 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 30,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.72. 22,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,558. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $55.92 and a 1 year high of $66.80.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

