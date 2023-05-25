Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 4,567 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $212.00. 13,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,248. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.88. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $237.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.