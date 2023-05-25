Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 7,908 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 32,414 shares in the last quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,186,000 after buying an additional 130,367 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,415.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 753,384 shares valued at $30,574,577. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.95. 9,322,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,677,529. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $127.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

