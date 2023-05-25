Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,076 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,745,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,450,495,000 after acquiring an additional 121,666 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.7% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $760,893,000 after acquiring an additional 439,550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117,443 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,795,966 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $718,982,000 after acquiring an additional 288,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 5.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,518,586 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $520,230,000 after acquiring an additional 434,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.46.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $3.26 on Thursday, reaching $101.58. 3,015,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,018,911. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $103.10. The firm has a market cap of $274.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.44 and a 200-day moving average of $87.88.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.81%.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

