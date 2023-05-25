Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Increased by Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 24.0% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 1.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 93,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $4.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $216.40. 788,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,291. The company has a market capitalization of $115.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.40 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.17.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 57.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

