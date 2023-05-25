Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Megan Faust Sells 2,700 Shares

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $61,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Megan Faust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 20th, Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $139,740.00.

On Thursday, March 16th, Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $144,480.00.

Amkor Technology Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.09. 996,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $31.38.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amkor Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 47,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 38.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on AMKR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

