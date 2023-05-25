Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Trading Up 4.9%

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.67 and last traded at $23.67. Approximately 91,203 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 942,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMKR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 11.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $516,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,559,818.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $516,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,924 shares in the company, valued at $3,559,818.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $725,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,005.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,000 shares of company stock worth $2,243,720. Corporate insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 350.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. 38.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.