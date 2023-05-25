AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 194.6% from the April 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AmmPower Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AMMPF traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,925. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.20. AmmPower has a one year low of 0.11 and a one year high of 0.34.
About AmmPower
