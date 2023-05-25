Analysts Set Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Price Target at C$13.19

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.19.

AAV has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. CIBC reduced their price target on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

AAV stock opened at C$7.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.82. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$6.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.19.

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.29. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 42.45%. The firm had revenue of C$223.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$168.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 0.9720102 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

