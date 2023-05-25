Analysts Set Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Price Target at $63.86

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.86.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALK shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays upgraded Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1,873.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $44.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.37 and a 200-day moving average of $45.43. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $53.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.72, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.51.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

