Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE: LB) in the last few weeks:

5/18/2023 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$42.00 to C$39.00.

5/16/2023 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$37.00.

5/16/2023 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$35.00 to C$32.00.

5/9/2023 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$36.00 to C$34.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.3 %

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$30.36. The stock had a trading volume of 41,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,287. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.96. The stock has a market cap of C$1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$28.23 and a one year high of C$43.32.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C$0.03. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of C$260.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$259.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.7400612 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

Further Reading

