Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE: LB) in the last few weeks:
- 5/18/2023 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$42.00 to C$39.00.
- 5/16/2023 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$37.00.
- 5/16/2023 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$35.00 to C$32.00.
- 5/9/2023 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$36.00 to C$34.00.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.3 %
Laurentian Bank of Canada stock traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$30.36. The stock had a trading volume of 41,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,287. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.96. The stock has a market cap of C$1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$28.23 and a one year high of C$43.32.
Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C$0.03. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of C$260.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$259.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.7400612 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.
