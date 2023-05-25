Analyzing DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) & Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST)

DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF – Get Rating) and Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares DXI Capital and Ecoark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXI Capital N/A N/A -449.52% Ecoark -59.54% -99.24% -58.57%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DXI Capital and Ecoark’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DXI Capital $220,000.00 3.82 -$110,000.00 N/A N/A Ecoark $25.58 million 1.83 -$9.93 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

DXI Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ecoark.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for DXI Capital and Ecoark, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DXI Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Ecoark 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.1% of Ecoark shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Ecoark shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

DXI Capital has a beta of 175.28, meaning that its share price is 17,428% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecoark has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DXI Capital beats Ecoark on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DXI Capital

DXI Capital Corp. has no active operations. The company was founded on March 29, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Ecoark

BitNile Metaverse, Inc. is a holding company, which is engaged in the operations of oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Technology & Commodities. The company was founded by Randy Scott May on November 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

