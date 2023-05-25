Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 12,802 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,705 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,802 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $14,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Shell by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Shell by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. DMG Group LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Shell by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Shell by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 4,549 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHEL stock opened at $58.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.68. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. AlphaValue raised Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.07) to GBX 3,000 ($37.31) in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,526.29.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

