Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of eXp World worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 105.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 103,453 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in eXp World by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,793 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of eXp World by 52.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 11,724 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the 1st quarter worth about $953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Get eXp World alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at eXp World

In other news, CMO Courtney Keating Chakarun sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $60,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other eXp World news, CMO Courtney Keating Chakarun sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $60,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $822,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,044,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,773,829.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,533 shares of company stock valued at $3,382,111 in the last ninety days. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

eXp World Stock Up 1.5 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on eXp World from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $15.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.46 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.79. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $18.70.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $850.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.21 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

eXp World Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 360.07%.

eXp World Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.