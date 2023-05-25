Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,408 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,399.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,884,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,338,000 after buying an additional 19,442,048 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $200,340,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,392,000 after buying an additional 231,654 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,052,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,865,000 after buying an additional 226,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,767,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,040,000 after acquiring an additional 85,423 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $47.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.45. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $51.06.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement
About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (VTIP)
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
- Upbeat Analysts Project Promising Prospects For Iridium Stock
- 2 Energy Mid-Caps Expected To Post Monster Earnings Growth
- Meet the Nasdaq’s 3 Biggest Dividend Payers
- Analog Devices Signals A Top For Semiconductor Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.