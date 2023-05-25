Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,408 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,399.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,884,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,338,000 after buying an additional 19,442,048 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $200,340,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,392,000 after buying an additional 231,654 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,052,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,865,000 after buying an additional 226,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,767,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,040,000 after acquiring an additional 85,423 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $47.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.45. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $51.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

