Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 31,269 Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Nicolet Bankshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on NIC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Nicolet Bankshares Trading Down 1.5 %

Nicolet Bankshares Dividend Announcement

NYSE:NIC opened at $63.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.44 and a 200 day moving average of $71.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.76 and a 52 week high of $86.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

Insider Activity

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.63 per share, with a total value of $84,945.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,713.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 1,895 shares of company stock valued at $107,402 over the last ninety days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nicolet Bankshares Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

