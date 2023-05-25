Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,338 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,338 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEF stock opened at $97.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.15 and a 200-day moving average of $98.06. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $105.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.239 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

