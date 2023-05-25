Andrew Abercrombie Buys 213,367 Shares of Humm Group Limited (ASX:HUM) Stock

Humm Group Limited (ASX:HUM – Get Rating) insider Andrew Abercrombie acquired 213,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.43 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$91,747.81 ($61,165.21).

Andrew Abercrombie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Humm Group alerts:

On Monday, May 15th, Andrew Abercrombie purchased 591,311 shares of Humm Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.44 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$262,542.08 ($175,028.06).

On Thursday, May 11th, Andrew Abercrombie acquired 217,751 shares of Humm Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.42 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$90,802.17 ($60,534.78).

On Tuesday, April 11th, Andrew Abercrombie 2,632,829 shares of Humm Group stock.

On Thursday, March 9th, Andrew Abercrombie purchased 58,599 shares of Humm Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.51 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,826.89 ($19,884.59).

On Tuesday, March 7th, Andrew Abercrombie acquired 253,201 shares of Humm Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.51 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of A$128,372.91 ($85,581.94).

On Thursday, March 2nd, Andrew Abercrombie bought 175,092 shares of Humm Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.49 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of A$86,320.36 ($57,546.90).

On Tuesday, February 28th, Andrew Abercrombie purchased 81,364 shares of Humm Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.51 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of A$41,170.18 ($27,446.79).

Humm Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 550.54, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 65.86.

Humm Group Announces Dividend

Humm Group Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%.

(Get Rating)

Humm Group Limited provides various financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: BNPL, New Zealand Cards, Australia Cards, and Commercial and Leasing. It offers buy now, pay later solution under the bundll brand name; humm, an interest-free payment platform with repayment options; long term interest free finance and everyday spend solutions under the humm90 brand; humm pro, a buy now pay later solution for small to medium businesses; Q Mastercard, an interest free credit card; FlexiCommercial, a business financing solution, which includes leasing and chattel mortgages for small and medium businesses; and leasing solutions and SME financing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.