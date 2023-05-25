Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 388.9% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Anhui Conch Cement Trading Down 2.0 %

AHCHY stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.01. The stock had a trading volume of 23,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,685. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.52. Anhui Conch Cement has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $25.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Anhui Conch Cement from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

About Anhui Conch Cement

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company conducts its operations through five segments, which include Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

