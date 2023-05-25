Apollo Currency Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $4.88 million and $257,631.77 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

