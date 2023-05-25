Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Applied UV had a negative return on equity of 52.10% and a negative net margin of 70.95%. The business had revenue of $10.65 million during the quarter.

Applied UV Trading Up 10.0 %

NASDAQ:AUVI opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92. Applied UV has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied UV

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Applied UV by 426.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 57,384 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Applied UV by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Applied UV by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Applied UV during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied UV during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Applied UV Company Profile

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their price target on shares of Applied UV from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments.

