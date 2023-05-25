Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD) Insider Philip Wood ACA Sells 9,652 Shares

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Get Rating) insider Philip Wood ACA sold 9,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.12), for a total transaction of £31,948.12 ($39,736.47).

Philip Wood ACA also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Philip Wood ACA sold 115 shares of Aptitude Software Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 343 ($4.27), for a total transaction of £394.45 ($490.61).

Aptitude Software Group Trading Down 3.4 %

LON:APTD traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) on Thursday, reaching GBX 310 ($3.86). 321,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,400. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £177.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,025.00 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 359.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 359.86. Aptitude Software Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 310 ($3.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 431.13 ($5.36).

Aptitude Software Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Aptitude Software Group’s previous dividend of $1.80. This represents a yield of 1%. Aptitude Software Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12,500.00%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($7.65) target price on shares of Aptitude Software Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

About Aptitude Software Group

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides finance digitalization and subscription management software in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides subscription management and billing; revenue management; and aptitude compliance solutions; and Aptitude Accounting Hub, centralizing and automating finance, accounting and reporting processes.

