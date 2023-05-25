Arbitrum (ARB) Price Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. During the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One Arbitrum token can now be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00004186 BTC on popular exchanges. Arbitrum has a market cap of $1.41 billion and approximately $189.73 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arbitrum Profile

Arbitrum launched on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.10068484 USD and is down -2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 322 active market(s) with $225,240,516.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

