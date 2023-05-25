Arbitrum Price Tops $1.11 on Top Exchanges (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Over the last week, Arbitrum has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. Arbitrum has a total market capitalization of $1.42 billion and $166.29 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arbitrum token can currently be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00004201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arbitrum Profile

Arbitrum’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.10068484 USD and is down -2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 322 active market(s) with $225,240,516.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

