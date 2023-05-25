Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.55 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.53 ($0.04). 3,623,925 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 5,091,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.43 ($0.04).
Arc Minerals Stock Down 0.9 %
The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £42.07 million, a P/E ratio of -345.00 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.59.
Arc Minerals Company Profile
Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in Africa. It holds 66% interests in the Zamsort copper project; and 72.5% in the Zaco copper project located in Western part of the Zambian copper-belt. Arc Minerals Limited is based in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.
