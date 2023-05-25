Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.55 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.53 ($0.04). 3,623,925 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 5,091,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.43 ($0.04).

Arc Minerals Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £42.07 million, a P/E ratio of -345.00 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.59.

Arc Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in Africa. It holds 66% interests in the Zamsort copper project; and 72.5% in the Zaco copper project located in Western part of the Zambian copper-belt. Arc Minerals Limited is based in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

