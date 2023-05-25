Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in May

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Arcadis Stock Performance

Shares of ARCAY stock remained flat at $44.70 during trading hours on Thursday. Arcadis has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $45.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.01.

Arcadis Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.6908 per share. This is a positive change from Arcadis’s previous dividend of $0.54. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th.

About Arcadis

Arcadis NV is a design and consultancy firm, which engages in the provision of consultancy, design, engineering, and management services. It operates through the following segments: Places, Mobility, Resilience, and Intelligency. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

