Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,071 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $13.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $154.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,737,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,846. The firm has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.37. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $171.44.

Insider Activity

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 8,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.44, for a total transaction of $1,210,380.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 8,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.44, for a total transaction of $1,210,380.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.40, for a total value of $276,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,946 shares in the company, valued at $11,756,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,306 shares of company stock valued at $50,526,351 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Argus upped their target price on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.85.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.