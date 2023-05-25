Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Short Interest Update

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 188.9% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Armanino Foods of Distinction Price Performance
Shares of AMNF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.10. The company had a trading volume of 889 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,589. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $4.38.
Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 27.76%. The business had revenue of $13.72 million for the quarter.
About Armanino Foods of Distinction
Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc engages in the production and marketing of upscale and innovative frozen and refrigerated food products. Its line of frozen products includes pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, pasta sheets, value-added specialty Italian pastas, and cooked meat products. The company was founded in October 1986 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.
