ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Shares Down 8.7%

Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Rating) dropped 8.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.66 and last traded at $7.77. Approximately 280,795 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 972,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wedbush initiated coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Insider Activity at ARS Pharmaceuticals
In related news, Director Laura Shawver sold 42,900 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $227,799.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,937.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 34.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,627,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $895,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 43,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000.
ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops ARS-1, a novel intranasal epinephrine spray with absorption technology for patients and their families at-risk of severe allergic reactions to food, medications, and insect bites. Its product includes Neffy, a low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.
