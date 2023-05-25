Arweave (AR) Price Hits $6.54

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. During the last week, Arweave has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $218.36 million and approximately $4.98 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can now be bought for $6.54 or 0.00024697 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arweave alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,476.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.93 or 0.00422744 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00121591 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Arweave Profile

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.

As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting”

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.