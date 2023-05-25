ASA International Group (LON:ASAI) Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of ASA International Group PLC (LON:ASAI – Get Rating) were up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 86.50 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 86 ($1.07). Approximately 61,728 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 57,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83 ($1.03).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 84.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 91. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.39. The firm has a market cap of £86 million, a PE ratio of 614.29 and a beta of 0.99.

ASA International Group PLC provides microfinancing services in Africa and Asia. It offers loans to low-income female micro-entrepreneurs. The company also provides various collateral-free loans, including small and small business loans to start or grow businesses. It operates through a network of 2,044 branches.

