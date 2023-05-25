Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $86.64

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $86.64 and last traded at $87.23, with a volume of 17633 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.28.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ashland from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ashland from $139.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ashland in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.25.

The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.66.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.61 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.32%. Ashland’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a positive change from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASH. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ashland during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ashland in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ashland in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ashland in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ashland in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

