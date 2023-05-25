ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Short Interest Down 73.4% in May

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 73.4% from the April 30th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ASOS Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ASOMY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,892. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.59. ASOS has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $20.17.

Get ASOS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ASOMY. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,200 ($14.93) to GBX 1,000 ($12.44) in a report on Monday, May 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of ASOS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,000 ($12.44) to GBX 610 ($7.59) in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ASOS from GBX 950 ($11.82) to GBX 725 ($9.02) in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 680 ($8.46) to GBX 550 ($6.84) in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $818.89.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.