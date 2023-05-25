ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, a growth of 171.7% from the April 30th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ASAZY stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.31. The company had a trading volume of 74,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,529. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. ASSA ABLOY AB has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.60.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 16.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0759 per share. This is an increase from ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.40.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

Further Reading

