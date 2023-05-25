Assetmark Inc. Acquires 59,674 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 317,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,674 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.09% of Consolidated Edison worth $30,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,918,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,680,664,000 after purchasing an additional 483,980 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 98.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 740,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,464,000 after buying an additional 367,856 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 27.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,360,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,655,000 after buying an additional 294,564 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,087,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,501,000 after buying an additional 281,500 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,981,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,904,000 after buying an additional 221,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.15. The company had a trading volume of 288,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,227. The firm has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.12 and a 200-day moving average of $95.15. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

