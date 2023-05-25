Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 147.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 549,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327,513 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $38,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICVT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,751 shares. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.74.

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

