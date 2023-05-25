Assetmark Inc. Buys 1,581 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $44,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Broadcom from $690.00 to $785.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $688.16.

Broadcom Trading Up 2.3 %

AVGO traded up $15.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $695.33. The stock had a trading volume of 653,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $634.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $590.95. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $699.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

