Assetmark Inc. Has $22.33 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,510,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 752,244 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.35% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $22,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 397.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDBC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.52. 1,251,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,921,867. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $20.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average is $14.19.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

