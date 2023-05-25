Assetmark Inc. Has $27.63 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,010 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $27,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 469.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of VTIP stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,566. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.45. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $51.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

