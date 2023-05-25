Assetmark Inc. Has $32.09 Million Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561,136 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 22,413 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $32,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.2% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 731 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $433,221.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,927.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.00. 179,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,182,794. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.57 and a 200 day moving average of $60.94.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

