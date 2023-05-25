Assetmark Inc. Has $41.90 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 731,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,727 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $41,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS BBCA traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.04. 156,266 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.02.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

