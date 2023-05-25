Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,554 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,595 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,994,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,491,000 after acquiring an additional 90,519 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,971 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,435,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,536,000 after acquiring an additional 338,628 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $414.83. The stock had a trading volume of 632,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,686. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $410.21 and its 200 day moving average is $402.25. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $434.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

