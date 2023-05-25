Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 117.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,203,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 649,928 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of OGE Energy worth $47,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in OGE Energy by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 10.8% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 68,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 22,285 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

OGE Energy Price Performance

OGE stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $35.33. 128,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,814. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.15 and a 200-day moving average of $38.10. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.28 and a twelve month high of $42.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.67%.

Insider Activity at OGE Energy

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $183,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $549,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $183,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $221,925 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

