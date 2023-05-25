Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.67

Astronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.67 and last traded at $17.67, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.67.

Astronics Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $158.15 million during the quarter. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 6.44%.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

