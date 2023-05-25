Aton Resources (CVE:AAN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.16

Aton Resources Inc. (CVE:AAN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 25000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Aton Resources Stock Down 8.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.20. The company has a market cap of C$8.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.48.

About Aton Resources

Aton Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the Arab Republic of Egypt. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Abu Marawat concession covering an area of approximately 448 square kilometers located in Arabian-Nubian Shield, Egypt.

