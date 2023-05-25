Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG) Insider Sells £1,635,410.40 in Stock

Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG – Get Rating) insider Tom Hargreaves sold 237,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 689 ($8.57), for a total transaction of £1,635,410.40 ($2,034,092.54).

Auction Technology Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LON:ATG opened at GBX 730 ($9.08) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.03. Auction Technology Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 555 ($6.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,094 ($13.61). The stock has a market capitalization of £884.25 million, a P/E ratio of -14,600.00 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 657.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 720.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Auction Technology Group from GBX 938 ($11.67) to GBX 925 ($11.50) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.19) target price on shares of Auction Technology Group in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Auction Technology Group Company Profile

Auction Technology Group plc operates online auction marketplaces primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, vintage fashion and classic cars, and collectables; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries from various industries, such as manufacturing, warehousing, construction, agriculture, and real estate; and consumer goods and other products.

